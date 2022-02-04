Insurance Consultant Settles £9M Motor Claims Suit

By Silvia Martelli (February 4, 2022, 12:46 PM GMT) -- A British insurance consultant has dropped out of an £8.8 million ($12 million) London lawsuit over allegedly mishandled motor insurance claims brought by two Danish insurers. Proximo Ltd., which works in insurance management, and Proximo Legal Services have inked an agreement staying High Court claims brought by two Danish insurers over about 5,000 insurance claims that were handled between 2014 and 2017. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. According to a Jan. 27 Tomlin order — which has just been made public — the Proximo subsidiaries and Qudos Insurance A/S and Gefion Insurance A/S will put aside their dispute other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS