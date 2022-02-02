Okla. Law Firm And Ex-Worker Resolve Suit Over Pot Licenses

By Sarah Jarvis (February 2, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Tulsa, Oklahoma, law firm has resolved a lawsuit by an ex-employee who accused the firm of scheming to skirt the state's residency requirements for medical marijuana business licenses, according to a joint stipulation of dismissal from the parties. Jones Brown PLLC, its named partners, Logan Jones and Eric Brown, and former firm legal assistant Kathleen Windler indicated in a two-page filing on Monday that they dismissed all their claims and actions in the lawsuit, which was brought by Windler and included a counterclaim from the firm and partners. The dispute stemmed from the state law governing Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry...

