Legal & General Settles Umbrella TMs Suit With Broker

By Silvia Martelli (February 4, 2022, 6:11 PM GMT) -- Legal & General has settled its trademark lawsuit against an insurance broker for allegedly infringing the umbrella logo it has used for 40 years. High Court Judge Richard Hacon signed off an agreement in a consent order filed on Jan. 31, resolving a case brought by the insurance giant against broker Got You Covered Ltd. for allegedly violating its logo. The order allowed the withdrawal of the claim and said the two sides reached a "confidential agreement" on Jan. 26. Representatives for both sides were not immediately available for comment. L&G said in its claim that the broker, which offers the...

