Privinvest Says COVID Scuttled €108M Ship Guarantee

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 9, 2022, 5:11 PM GMT) -- Privinvest has fought back against claims from a shipping company that the naval giant owes it €108 million ($123 million) after a deal to buy a vessel went awry, arguing that its guarantee against the deal was scrapped during COVID-19. Privinvest told the High Court in a newly public Jan. 31 defense against the suit that it does not owe AI Odessa (CI) Ltd. €107.8 million for a 2018 purchase that the group, based in the United Arab Emirates, guaranteed between one of its vessel builders and AI Odessa. The UAE company told the court that it was released from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS