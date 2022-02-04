Investment Co. Fights Broker's Bid Over Unpaid Commissions

By Silvia Martelli (February 4, 2022, 7:03 PM GMT) -- A marketing company hit back at a broker's bid to collect fees for introducing it to the beleaguered London Capital & Finance and other investment firms, saying it doesn't owe any money because the broker never signed a contract with the marketing company. In a newly-public High Court defense filed Aug. 31, Surge Financial Ltd. said that it does not have to pay commissions to financial broker Benjamin Beal for being connected to investment firms, including collapsed LC&F, which is at the center of a £236 million ($319 million) minibond scandal, because Surge and Beal never reached a formal agreement....

