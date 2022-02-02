DOI, Tribe, SD Gov. Square Off In Rushmore Fireworks Fight

By Andrew Westney (February 2, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe have swapped blows with South Dakota's governor in the Eighth Circuit, sparring over whether a ruling that the DOI did not have authority to deny a permit to the state to stage Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore can be resolved by the courts. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking to overturn a federal judge's dismissal of the state's challenge to the National Park Service's refusal to allow fireworks at Mount Rushmore, arguing that the 2022 event could be arbitrarily canceled again, as she says it was in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS