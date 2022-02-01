Canada Escapes Claim Over Plan To Phase Out Coal

By Victoria McKenzie (February 1, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A World Bank arbitration tribunal has dismissed Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC's $470 million claim against Canada over the government's fast-tracked environmental initiatives, setting what the mining company calls a "dangerous precedent" that undermines the purpose of the North American Free Trade Agreement. In an email, Canadian officials said they were pleased with the International Centre for Settlement Disputes tribunal's decision Monday to dismiss the claim in its entirety for lack of jurisdiction. The decision, which was entered as an "award," is not yet publicly available. "The government of Canada remains committed to phasing out emissions from traditional coal-fired electricity generation by...

