Idaho Justices Reverse Insurer's Win Over 'Illusory' Policy

By Hope Patti (February 2, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Idaho Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ruling in favor of Viking Insurance Co. of Wisconsin after finding that the insurer's auto coverage was "illusory" and in violation of the state's public policy. In the court's unanimous ruling Tuesday, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said the lower court incorrectly granted summary judgment to the insurer in a coverage dispute with policyholder Erick Pena, saying the policy gave an illusion of underinsured motorist coverage, or UIM, for its premiums that was unattainable and did not provide any real protection. The court remanded the case, ordering that judgment be entered for Pena....

