Willkie Adds Polsinelli IP Expert To San Francisco Office

By James Mills (February 7, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added an intellectual property expert from Polsinelli PC to be a partner in its San Francisco office. Barrington Dyer, who spent four years at Polsinelli, joins the Willkie intellectual property department, the firm announced on Feb. 1. A seasoned trial attorney concentrating on commercial and IP litigation for technology companies, he specializes in fintech, adtech and insurtech industries. Prior to practicing law, he was a software engineer for a media technology company. "I'm excited to join Willkie's deep litigation bench and look forward to working with its exceptional team, which is known for its unique collaborative...

