Blank Rome Brings Aboard Gracin & Marlow Partners In NY

By Matt Perez (February 2, 2022, 2:39 PM EST) -- The three partners of Gracin & Marlow LLP, who specialize in corporate and securities law, have moved over to Blank Rome LLP in its New York office, the firm announced Tuesday. Partners Leslie Marlow, Hank Gracin and Patrick Egan have joined Blank Rome's corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and securities group out of New York, also bringing with them two securities paralegals. "We are delighted to welcome this talented group of attorneys and professionals to our firm as part of our strategic growth plan, which has now added six partners so far in 2022 and nearly 15 attorneys to our nationally recognized...

