4th Circ. OKs Warrantless Use Of Man's Cellphone Data

By J. Edward Moreno (February 2, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- Baltimore County police had the right to obtain a man's cellphone location data and call logs without a warrant because they reasonably suspected he could harm others if he were not apprehended quickly, the Fourth Circuit said in a ruling that sided with a lower court. In a published opinion filed Tuesday, a three-judge panel said that because officers were concerned the defendant, Erick Rahumid Hobbs, would hurt his ex-girlfriend after she called to report domestic abuse, obtaining his cellphone location without a warrant was justified. Hobbs was later charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition....

