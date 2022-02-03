Vision Center And Owner Remain In Pared Down FCA Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 3, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed the bulk of a whistleblower's billing practice-related claims against a vision center for lack of materiality, except for those dealing with the defendants' alleged request for reimbursement submitted by a retired, unlicensed doctor. U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert's ruling on Monday means that Philadelphia Vision Center, parent company Barco Optical and its owner Bruce Rubin will face those claims related to using purportedly-retired Dr. Stuart Pollack's National Provider Identifier number — which tells Medicare and Medicaid who is asking for payment — to submit reimbursement claims for 34 eye exams from 2016 to 2017....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS