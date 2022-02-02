5th Circ. Won't Revive New Orleans Superfund Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 2, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a group of New Orleans residents' effort to revive their lawsuit accusing the city of failing to properly clean up and maintain a landfill that sits underneath a predominantly Black community. Residents of Gordon Plaza live atop the site of the former Agriculture Street Landfill, which the city operated for decades in the early- to mid-20th century. They sued the city in Louisiana federal court in 2020 under the citizen suit provision of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, alleging that the city hasn't lived up to its obligations to mitigate the chemical contamination at...

