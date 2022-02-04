Norton Rose Picks Up Silicon Valley Tech Patent Vet

By Andrew Karpan (February 4, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright is filling a spot in its San Francisco office with a patent lawyer who helped set up Alston & Bird LLP's Beijing office in addition to working at powerhouse firms such as Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. The firm announced the hire Tuesday, picking up Yitai Hu as a partner in order to center the firm's larger interest in growing its presence in California. During the past two decades, Hu has worked out of the Silicon Valley office of Akin Gump and largely stayed in town to later...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS