Pensions Provider Goes Into Administration After Complaints

By Najiyya Budaly (February 2, 2022, 12:03 PM GMT) -- A provider of self-invested personal pensions has entered into liquidation after it said it was unable to pay out compensation for consumers who had filed complaints with the ombudsman about pension investments, the Financial Conduct Authority has said. The City watchdog has said the pensions provider fell into trouble when it could not pay compensation to clients who had complained. (iStockPhoto/Davide Gandolfi) The directors of Corporate & Professional Pensions Ltd. appointed Adam Stevens and Nick Myers of Smith & Williamson LLP as joint administrators on Tuesday, the FCA said. The City watchdog said that the provider of the pension products, known as...

