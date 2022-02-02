SEC's Onerous Form PF Proposal Puts PE Firms On Notice

By Benjamin Horney (February 2, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is causing a stir with potential new rules related to an obscure form meant to help evaluate systemic risks posed by private equity funds, and the proposal highlights the Biden administration's aim of increased oversight, attorneys say. The proposed rules, unveiled by the SEC on Jan. 26, relate to Form PF, which was instituted as part of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. The forms, which are filed on a quarterly basis, help the SEC's Financial Stability Oversight Council monitor industry trends and inform rulemaking. @media screen and (min-width: 600px) { .pquote { float: right; width: 220px; background: url(https://s3.amazonaws.com/photos.law360.com/2a6aefe907478d03e3e9a767d7a3c5f8a3d6a119-pull3.png) top left no-repeat; color:...

