Latham-Led Great Hill Lands $4.7B For Latest Fund

By McCord Pagan (February 2, 2022, 1:36 PM EST) -- Great Hill Partners, guided by Latham, said Wednesday it raised $4.65 billion for its latest fund which will focus on companies in the software, financial technology, health care, e-commerce and digital infrastructure sectors. The Boston-based middle market private equity firm said fundraising for its Great Hill Equity Partners VIII LP fund began in September and was significantly oversubscribed, surpassing its $3.5 billion target. "We're very pleased to announce the completion of our largest-ever fundraise, which will enable us to build on our strong momentum in a very compelling investment landscape," Great Hill managing directors Christopher Gaffney, Michael Kumin, Mark Taber and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS