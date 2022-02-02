Aristocrat's £2.1B Playtech Deal Flops Over Shareholder Vote

By Benjamin Horney (February 2, 2022, 9:07 AM EST) -- Aristocrat Leisure's planned £2.1 billion ($2.9 billion) acquisition of U.K. gambling software company Playtech is not expected to succeed because it didn't receive enough shareholder votes of approval, the companies said Wednesday, opening the door for other suitors to make a play. A monitor shows a Playtech bet tracker in April 2019. On Wednesday, Playtech said Aristocrat Leisure's planned $2.9 billion acquisition of the gambling software company is unlikely to succeed. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) The deal between Australian casino games maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. and Playtech PLC, first announced Oct. 17, was worth 680 pence per share. Aristocrat appeared primed to...

