Scania Loses Challenge To €880M EU Fine For Truck Cartel

By Silvia Martelli (February 2, 2022, 5:41 PM GMT) -- Volkswagen AG's Scania subsidiary lost its appeal on Wednesday against a fine of €880 million ($994 million) imposed by European Union antitrust authorities for taking part in a truck cartel for more than a decade. The General Court dismissed an attempt by truckmaker Scania to remove the fine handed ot it by the European Commission in 2017 for colluding with other manufacturers to fix prices and pass on to consumers the costs of complying with emissions rules. The court tossed Scania's claims that the commission had failed to uphold the principle of presumption of innocence, violated its right of defense and...

