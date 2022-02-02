Ex-Gibson Dunn Atty Fights Strike-Off For Misleading Court

By Christopher Crosby (February 2, 2022, 2:46 PM GMT) -- A former Gibson Dunn partner struck off for intentionally misleading a court during a terrorism case against a wealthy Djibouti businessman urged a London judge on Wednesday to allow him to practice again, arguing at a hearing that he was unfairly sanctioned. Evidence that Peter Gray deliberately misled the High Court while working for Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in 2013 to convict a top businessman from the African nation no longer supports findings that he was dishonest, counsel for the former lawyer argued. Gray, 46, was struck off by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in 2021 after the High Court found that he had...

