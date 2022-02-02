Man Behind MBS Takeover Fight Faces Arrest For Contempt

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 2, 2022, 3:23 PM GMT) -- A judge issued a bench warrant on Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of trying to take over a swath of mortgage-backed securities firms after he failed to show up for his trial on contempt of court charges. High Court Judge Robert Miles issued the arrest warrant for Rizwan Hussain after he failed to appear on Wednesday morning to answer charges of contempt of court. Hussain is allegedly behind a number of attempts to install de facto directors to replace the true directors of a group of MBS vehicles under a corporate group called Business Mortgage Finance. Hussain, who appeared at...

