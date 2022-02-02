Wawa Aims To Beef Up Virus Claims Amid Dismissal Bid

By Ben Zigterman (February 2, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- Convenience store chain Wawa Inc. asked a New Jersey state judge to let it amend its COVID-19 coverage lawsuit with the hopes of adding new information about the science of the coronavirus and how its policies have been drafted. Starr Surplus Insurance Co. and other insurers are seeking to dismiss the suit from Wawa, an effort that was met with some skepticism from Judge Steven J. Polansky in September. "Wawa seeks to amend its complaint due to the dynamic and ever-changing landscape regarding insurance coverage for the coronavirus pandemic, and evolving expert opinions, case law and coverage arguments," the company said Tuesday...

