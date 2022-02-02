Maltese Bank Loses Challenge To ECB Ban Over Iran Woes

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 2, 2022, 6:22 PM GMT) -- A European Union court upheld on Wednesday the bloc's central bank's decision to ban a Maltese lender from operating after its majority shareholder was arrested for allegedly funneling cash into Iran — even though his U.S. conviction was eventually tossed. The EU's General Court dismissed an application by Pilatus Bank PLC and its holding company to overturn the European Central Bank's decision to pull the plug on its authorization to act as a credit institution in the bloc. The court rejected all 11 of the bank's arguments to toss out the ECB's decision and held that the central bank was right...

