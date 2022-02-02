Axinn Veltrop Is Latest To Raise Associate Pay

By Matt Perez (February 2, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP this week joined a slew of other firms in raising associate base salaries for 2022 to match that of Milbank LLP, Law360 confirmed on Wednesday. Axinn Veltrop, which specializes in antitrust, intellectual property and related legal matters, told attorneys in a memo that associates who started last year can expect a salary of $215,000, ranging up to $385,000 for the class of 2014 and beyond. The raises are retroactive to Jan. 1. It added that year-end bonuses will be available to associates who worked 2,000 billable hours, including up to 100 approved pro bono hours....

