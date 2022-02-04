Ex-Calif. Deputy AG Joins Kesselman Antitrust Group In LA

By James Mills (February 4, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Kesselman Brantly Stockinger LLP has nabbed a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP antitrust expert who also is a former deputy California attorney general to be a partner. Abiel Garcia, who spent six years at Gibson Dunn and the four years before that as a deputy attorney general in the California Attorney General's Office under current Vice President Kamala Harris, joins the attorneys at the boutique Kesselman Brantly, the firm announced Feb. 1. Garcia specializes in antitrust cases and has experience dealing in the pharmaceutical, health care, telecommunications and tech industries. He also specializes in white collar investigations, particularly cross-border matters in...

