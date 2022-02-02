Pfizer Says Ex-Execs Swiped Data For Rival Drug Startups

By Jasmin Jackson (February 2, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Pfizer has accused two former executives of stealing diabetes and cancer medication research for two biotechnology startups that they developed prior to their departure, according to a trade secrets suit filed Wednesday. In a complaint lodged in Connecticut federal court, Pfizer Inc. said a pair of former executives, Min Zhong and Xiayang Qiu, stole confidential data on diabetes and obesity drug GLP-1 and leukemia treatment Bosulif, allegedly intending to use the research for competing drugs that could be manufactured by companies that Zhong and Qiu had founded while they worked for Pfizer. According to Pfizer, Zhong and Qiu bypassed years of...

