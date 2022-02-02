Domain Registry Co.'s Bid For .Sucks TM Fails At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (February 2, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday said the domain registry operator behind the ".Sucks" websites can't secure a trademark on the word as a website domain, affirming an initial rejection from the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The latest ruling was a loss for Vox Populi Registry Ltd. — a company that emerged in 2015 amid a broader effort by ICANN, or the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, to offer new domain extensions beyond ".com" and other familiar names. The company sells so-called generic top-level domains, or gTLD, which can be appended to any other term to form an online...

