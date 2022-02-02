Ex-Execs Say Ch. 7 Trustee Can't Drop Amazon Doc Storage

By Rick Archer (February 2, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- The founders of shuttered fecal testing service uBiome are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to bar the company's Chapter 7 trustee from ending its e-storage deal with Amazon, saying they may need the data to defend against legal claims. In a motion filed Wednesday, Jessica Richman and Zachary Apte argued that trustee Alfred Giuliano shouldn't be allowed to end uBiome's electronic storage contract, saying the stored files could contain evidence they need to defend themselves against a suit by Giuliano claiming they duped investors and engaged in a fraudulent billing scheme. "Destroying this potentially relevant evidence would create irreparable harm to...

