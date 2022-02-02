Fed. Circ. Knocks PTAB Ruling, Revives Sling TV Challenge

By Adam Lidgett (February 2, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has thrown out a Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding that Sling TV failed to show a Uniloc patent on audiovisual presentations was invalid, finding that the board's decision was confusing. A three-judge circuit panel on Wednesday vacated a PTAB decision that found Sling TV LLC didn't prove that three claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,721,273 were not valid. The panel said that the PTAB's claim construction was incorrect, and noted that "the board's decision is difficult to understand." The panel remanded the case back to the board for further consideration. The patent-at-issue allows for audiovisual presentations through...

