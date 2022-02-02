Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Knocks PTAB Ruling, Revives Sling TV Challenge

By Adam Lidgett (February 2, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has thrown out a Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding that Sling TV failed to show a Uniloc patent on audiovisual presentations was invalid, finding that the board's decision was confusing.

A three-judge circuit panel on Wednesday vacated a PTAB decision that found Sling TV LLC didn't prove that three claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,721,273 were not valid.

The panel said that the PTAB's claim construction was incorrect, and noted that "the board's decision is difficult to understand." The panel remanded the case back to the board for further consideration.

The patent-at-issue allows for audiovisual presentations through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!