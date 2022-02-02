Biden Backs Legal Status For Families Separated At Border

By Dorothy Atkins (February 2, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A White House spokesperson has confirmed that President Joe Biden supports the U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary's stance on adopting a permanent legal status for immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly said earlier this week that the department is advocating to Congress that the U.S. provide immigrants who were separated at the border with a permanent legal status, but he noted that the policy would require a statutory change. When asked about Mayorkas' comment on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the White House...

