Credit Suisse Ruling Offers Warnings For Employers

By Christopher Crosby (February 2, 2022, 5:14 PM GMT) -- A recent ruling by a London court that Credit Suisse does not owe compensation to a former investment banker for failing to warn him about the potential dangers of a foreign assignment comes as a reprieve for lenders facing an expanding list of legal duties — but also offers a warning for multinational employers. A judge at the High Court ultimately ruled that the banker had failed to prove that working in Romania had been high-risk. But the court did not shut the door on the possibility that employers could be on the hook in different circumstances. English courts could eventually hold...

