JPMorgan Chase Faces Racial Bias Suit From Texas Doctor

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 4, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Black Texas doctor claims in a suit in Texas federal court that she was accused of fraud and faced discrimination from JPMorgan Chase & Co. employees when she tried to open a bank account and deposit a signing bonus from a new job. In her suit, Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart described going into a Chase branch in Sugar Land, Texas, in December with a check for about $16,800 from her new employer, Valley Oaks Medical Group. Mitchell-Stewart expected to open an account at the branch and "proudly deposit her first check as a new physician" after years of being in medical...

