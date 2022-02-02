Product Trainer Wants Out Of $40M Pot Farm Fire Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (February 2, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- A product trainer accused of discarding a cigarette that allegedly caused a structure fire and more than $40 million in damages at a cannabis farm has asked a California federal court to dismiss the farm's claims against him, saying it never actually served him. Andrew D. Crawford argued in a Tuesday motion to dismiss that plaintiff Greenfield Prop Owner II LLC had 90 days from the time its complaint was removed to federal court to serve process on him, adding that that period expired on Dec. 15, and he still hasn't been served. Crawford was an "employee/independent contractor" of Tennessee-based Bouldin...

