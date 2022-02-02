JPML Sends False Ad Suits Over Sleep Device Cleaners To Pa.

By Craig Clough (February 2, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation centralized suits Wednesday alleging that SoClean Inc. falsely marketed disinfectants used in sleep apnea machines in a Pennsylvania federal court with the same judge overseeing related litigation against Koninklijke Philips NV, which manufactures a line of now-recalled machines. The decision to send the cases to the Western District of Pennsylvania courtroom of U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti was contrary to the request of SoClean, which sought centralization in the Fifth Circuit, and all responding plaintiffs, who wanted centralization in the District of Kansas, according to the ruling. "Discovery in all cases likely will focus...

