BitMEX Founder Sues Wise For Suspicious Activity Reports

By Joanne Faulkner (February 10, 2022, 7:28 PM GMT) -- The founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX sued foreign currency exchange app Wise to force it to disclose suspicious activity reports about his account, claiming that refusing to do so is a breach of European data protection laws. Ben Delo claims in a recently public High Court filing that Wise Payments Ltd. is flouting U.K. and European data protection legislation by failing to hand over his personal data. Delo also says he is owed damages after Wise closed his account in breach of a 2018 agreement. Delo, who along with two other BitMEX executives has been accused in the U.S. of evading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS