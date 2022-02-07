Insurance Broker Sues Ex-Employees For Creating Rival Firms

By Silvia Martelli (February 7, 2022, 5:36 PM GMT) -- An insurance broker sued two former employees for leaving to set up rival businesses and convincing some colleagues to join them. In a newly public High Court claim filed Dec. 23, London Belgravia Brokers Ltd., which specializes in latent defect insurance, said that a former senior sales executive convinced a senior broker to leave the company and set up two competing firms, breaching their fiduciary duty to the broker. Shortly after Jack Bristow and John Leadsom resigned in 2019, they incorporated two insurance brokers, J3 Ins Ltd. and J3 Advisory Ltd, the claim says. But by failing to notify London Belgravia...

