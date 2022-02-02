GoPro Judge Faces Down Alice 'Abyss' In Camera IP Fight

By Hannah Albarazi (February 2, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge who previously said he's "tentatively inclined" to side with GoPro in its defense against Contour IP Holding's digital camera patent claims said Wednesday that he'll "dive once more into the abyss" to decide whether the claims are unpatentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III — who said in his tentative ruling Monday that he was "inclined" to agree with GoPro Inc. that the underlying claims in the dispute were likely unpatentable under Alice — had not yet made up his mind following a summary judgment hearing Wednesday. Judge Orrick concluded...

