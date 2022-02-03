Pharma Group Wants EU On Watchlist For Weakening IP

By Adam Lidgett (February 3, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- A pharmaceutical industry group wants U.S. trade officials to put the European Union on its list of trading partners to keep an eye on, saying it is concerned over possibly weakened intellectual property protections. In a submission to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America urged the USTR on Monday to put various countries such as Australia, Taiwan and others on the so-called watchlist. But PhRMA — with members that include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk — also asked the USTR to put the entire EU on that watchlist as well....

