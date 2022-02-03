Chewy Says Exec Stole Trade Secrets Before Move To Rival

By Nathan Hale (February 3, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Pet supply and service provider Chewy Inc. has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a former executive of lifting company trade secrets before moving to a rival, in violation of federal law and a confidentiality agreement he signed as a condition of his employment. Chewy, based in Dania Beach, Florida, accused Zackery Riley of violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act and breach of contract in its complaint, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Chewy alleges that Riley, whom the complaint said was hired to develop and launch the company's "Connect With a Vet" pet telehealth...

