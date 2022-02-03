4th Circ. Revives Guatemalan Asylum Case Over Family Ties

By Alyssa Aquino (February 3, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit breathed new life into a Guatemalan migrant's asylum case, faulting an immigration judge for failing to tie death threats that the man received to his son, who was targeted for gang recruitment. A three-judge panel rebuffed an immigration judge's ruling that there was no nexus between Adan de Jesus Tomas-Ramos' death threats and his family ties. Tomas-Ramos had consistently testified that gang members threatened to kill him because he stopped them from recruiting his son, and an asylum officer had found that testimony credible, the panel said Wednesday. "The record compels a finding that Tomas-Ramos was subject to...

