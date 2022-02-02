Mask Mandate's End May Leave Court With Nothing To Cover

By Chris Villani (February 2, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court said Wednesday that a local tax preparer's suit challenging the state's COVID-19 mask mandate could be moot since the governor has rescinded the order in question. Arianna Murrell, the owner of Liberty Tax Service in the Boston-area city of Lynn, has asked the Supreme Judicial Court to overturn a lower court ruling that upheld the Lynn Board of Health's authority to enforce Gov. Charlie Baker's mask mandate. Murrell argued that Baker's authority to impose the mandate and establish other workplace safety laws is preempted by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. But the justices noted at...

