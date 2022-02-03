Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DaVita Subsidiary Sues Landlord Over Unsafe Philly Building

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 3, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- DaVita Dialysis subsidiary ISD Renal claimed in Pennsylvania federal court that the landlord of one its Philadelphia locations has created conditions hazardous to patients because it's refusing to pay for maintenance or provide security in a high-crime area.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, ISD alleged that IS BBFB LLC, which manages the outpatient dialysis clinic in question, has failed to take care of things like filling potholes, maintaining elevators and providing security — all of which ISD says the landlord should be providing under the lease.

"Landlord is forcing ISD Renal to pay new and inflated costs for items that it...

