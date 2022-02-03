New Orleans Suburb Must Arbitrate Hurricane Damages Suit

By Hope Patti (February 3, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge ordered litigation between a New Orleans suburb and its insurers over coverage of storm damages into arbitration, saying the matter is subject to an arbitration clause contained within the policies' governing document. Due to an international treaty that supersedes state law, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier said Wednesday that arbitration must be enforced in the city of Kenner's suit against certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London, as well as another foreign insurer and eight domestic insurers. "Compelled arbitration is warranted as to both the foreign defendants, as signatories, and the domestic defendants, as nonsignatories whose conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS