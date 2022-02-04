Blank Rome Adds To DC Corporate Bench

By Jack Rodgers (February 4, 2022, 10:25 AM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP has added to its corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities group in Washington, D.C., a practice group that most-recently added three additional attorneys nationally, the firm announced Wednesday. James H. Adkins joins the firm after serving as the associate general counsel for the Charleston Area Medical Center, or the CAMC, the firm said. Alongside Adkins, the firm recently welcomed a three attorney team in New York — Leslie Marlow and Hank Gracin, name partners of their former firm Gracin & Marlow LLP, and with Patrick J. Egan, a former partner of that firm — to its corporate-focused team....

