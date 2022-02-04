Akin Gump Boosts Tax Practice With Energy Specialist

By Sanjay Talwani (February 4, 2022, 1:19 PM EST) -- Akin Gump has bolstered its Texas tax practice by adding a former Shearman & Sterling attorney with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and a focus on the oil and gas industry, the firm announced. Julia Pashin joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as a partner Monday. She has advised on transactions and tax structuring for public and private oil and gas companies, private equity investors and management teams, addressing asset acquisitions and divestitures, drilling and midstream joint ventures, and like-kind exchanges. Pashin, who was an associate at Shearman & Sterling LLP, told Law360 that the move to Akin Gump lets...

