Pension Deficits Of UK Largest Schemes Rises £4B In January

By Martin Croucher (February 3, 2022, 2:38 PM GMT) -- The combined accounting deficit of pension schemes linked to the largest companies in Britain rose by £4 billion ($5.4 billion) in January as a result of falling asset values, a retirement consultancy has said. Mercer said on Wednesday that the total deficit for defined benefit pension plans sponsored by companies in the London FTSE350 exchange rose from £76 billion in December to £80 billion by the end of January. The consultancy, which is part of Marsh & McLennan Companies Ltd., said that corporate bond yields had increased since then, causing liabilities to fall from £913 billion to £879 billion. But the...

