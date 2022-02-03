Online Pension Portals 'Need Value-For-Money Checks'

By Martin Croucher (February 3, 2022, 2:43 PM GMT) -- The government should ensure that new online portals that will allow retirement savers to track their investments should include measures allowing Britons to compare the relative value for money that different schemes offer, a pensions provider said on Thursday. B&CE, which operates a master trust, The People's Pension, said that users of the proposed "pension dashboards" might not be able to make the best decisions about their money without that information. The company was responding to a consultation launched on Monday by the Department for Work and Pensions, on the regulations that will govern pension dashboards. The online portals will allow people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS