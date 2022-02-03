Investors Try To Cut Injunction Security In £50M Fraud Case

By Richard Crump (February 3, 2022, 7:10 PM GMT) -- Investors suing the directors of a group of property companies over an alleged investment fraud urged an appeals court Thursday to reverse an order hiking the funds they are required to pledge in connection with a £50 million ($68 million) freezing order. Lawyers for hundreds of investors who claim they were misled into buying leaseholds for student and holiday accommodation across the U.K. told the Court of Appeal they should not be required to promise more than £500,000 to underwrite an injunction against the defendants. Daniel Saoul QC, for the investors, said a lower court judge's decision to increase the amount...

