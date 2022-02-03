Wag Labs To Hit Public Markets Via $350M SPAC Merger

By Benjamin Horney (February 3, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- California-based dog-walking startup Wag Labs Inc., advised by Cleary Gottlieb, has agreed to merge with a McDermott Will & Emery LLP-represented special purpose acquisition company at a valuation of roughly $350 million, the companies said Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, Wag will combine with a SPAC called CHW Acquisition Corp., with the resulting entity expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PET," according to a statement. Once the deal is completed, the target's name will be formally changed to Wag! Group Co. San Francisco-headquartered Wag, founded in 2015, allows pet owners to schedule dog waking, training...

