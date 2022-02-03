Shareholders Clear $17.5B Sydney Airport Sale For Takeoff

By Benjamin Horney (February 3, 2022, 1:02 PM EST) -- Sydney Airport said Thursday that its roughly AU$23.6 billion ($17.5 billion) go-private deal has been greenlit by shareholders, and as a result the airport's shares are expected to cease trading on the Australian Stock Exchange next week. The agreement is between Sydney Airport Ltd. and the Sydney Aviation Alliance — a consortium led by IFM Investors Ltd. — and more than 96% of the Sydney Airport shareholders that voted were in favor of the deal, according to a statement. The transaction must still be approved by the Supreme Court of New South Wales, which is expected to make a ruling Feb....

